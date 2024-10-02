Lucknow reports 49 new dengue cases

Forty-nine new dengue cases were recorded on Wednesday, according to data shared by the chief medical officer’s office, with setting off alarms in the capital. For representation only (HT File Photo)

With the latest dengue count, it marks the 585th dengue case of the year. The City Malaria Unit, which also monitors instances of dengue, on their visit to houses of active dengue patients, shared information on what to do and what not to do for residents to avoid mosquito breeding in their houses.

District malaria officer Ritu Srivastav shared, “to prevent water accumulation in the house, one must keep water vessels and tanks covered, empty the water from the cooler every week and wipe it with a clean cloth and reuse it only after drying and cleaning it. Wear full sleeve clothes, do not let children leave the house uncovered, apply mosquito repellent cream and try to stay under a mosquito net.”