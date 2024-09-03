Lucknow to get world-class shooting range, new STP

The state capital will have an upgraded international standard shooting range, and a sewage treatment plant will come up in Sarojininagar. The Kila Mohammadi drain will be remodelled and cranes will be reintroduced for better regulation of traffic. (HT FILE)

Besides, the Kila Mohammadi drain will be remodelled and cranes will be reintroduced for better regulation of traffic.

These were among the key proposals that the Lucknow Municipal Corporation house passed here on Monday, aiming to improve the city’s infrastructure and public services

NOD FOR KEY INFRASTRUCTURE AND PUBLIC SAFETY PROPOSALS

The city’s shooting range will undergo a comprehensive upgrade with a budget of ₹162 crore, bringing it up to international standards.

Long-standing efforts to improve the city’s sanitation infrastructure got a boost with the proposal to allocate of land for a new Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) in Sarojininagar.

The remodelling of the Kila Mohammadi drain with a sanctioned budget of ₹97.39 crore initiative aims to tackle persistent drainage issues and improve the city’s water management, providing much-needed relief during the monsoon. Additionally, a Ramlila stage will be constructed at Vinaiki Talab in Baldev Vihar, Telibagh.

WASTE-TO-ENERGY PROJECT

The LMC also accepted a waste-to-energy project proposal, which will be forwarded to the state government for approval, aligning with the city’s commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

To further streamline city operations, an agency will soon be selected to construct the new LMC headquarters at the RR site behind Fun Mall, enhancing the city’s administrative infrastructure.

Cranes will be reintroduced to regulate traffic more effectively. Tenders for these operations are expected to be issued shortly.

NEW LICENCE FEE STRUCTURE FOR PET-RELATED BUSINESSES

The LMC also introduced a proposed fee structure for licences related to pet businesses, ensuring that all such enterprises comply with municipal standards. The financial implications of these proposals will be reviewed by the finance committee before receiving final approval.

DISCUSSION ON WARD ISSUES AND SAFETY MEASURES

During the eight-hour-session, corporators raised various ward-specific issues, including problems related to sewers, drinking water, sanitation, encroachments and road conditions. A major concern discussed was the ongoing road cutting due to the Jal Nigam’s pipeline work, which has left several roads in disrepair. Councillors criticised the lack of restoration efforts and demanded that a censure proposal be brought before the house to address the issue.

CONDOLENCE AND SAFETY DIRECTIVES

Corporators condoled the recent death of a boy, Abhishek Kumar, due to electrocution in Shankarpurwa ward. The incident prompted a broader discussion on similar accidents of the past, with mayor Sushma Kharakwal demanding accountability from the street lighting department and EESL.

The LMC House directed that ₹10 lakh be granted to the affected family as compensation, and officials were asked to provide a detailed explanation for the incident.

The mayor also ordered a city-wide survey of all high-mast lights in public parks to ensure safety standards are met. The electrical engineer was instructed to issue a certificate confirming that all electric poles are current-proof. A team led by the deputy municipal commissioner, including the garden superintendent and zonal officers, will inspect parks to resolve any existing issues.

STATION ROAD RENAMED TO HONOUR DR JAGDISH GANDHI

The LMC House also approved the renaming of Station Road to Dr Jagdish Gandhi Marg, in honour of the founder of the City Montessori School group.

Municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh said, “ The LMC House has demonstrated a strong commitment to addressing both infrastructure needs and public safety, paving the way for a more resilient and efficient urban environment in today’s meeting.”