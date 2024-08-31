Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.99 °C, check weather forecast for August 31, 2024
Aug 31, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on August 31, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on August 31, 2024, is 33.78 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.99 °C and 36.38 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 55% and the wind speed is 55 km/h. The sun rose at 05:45 AM and will set at 06:28 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 1, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.35 °C and 37.07 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 53%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.99 °C and 36.38 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 161.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 31, 2024
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 1, 2024
|34.82 °C
|Light rain
|September 2, 2024
|28.4 °C
|Light rain
|September 3, 2024
|33.46 °C
|Light rain
|September 4, 2024
|33.25 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 5, 2024
|33.76 °C
|Light rain
|September 6, 2024
|25.36 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 7, 2024
|33.41 °C
|Broken clouds
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
