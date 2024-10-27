Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.99 °C, check weather forecast for October 27, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 28, 2024 31.35 °C Sky is clear October 29, 2024 29.21 °C Overcast clouds October 30, 2024 33.61 °C Sky is clear October 31, 2024 33.51 °C Sky is clear November 1, 2024 33.64 °C Sky is clear November 2, 2024 32.55 °C Sky is clear November 3, 2024 32.56 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.74 °C Few clouds Kolkata 29.25 °C Broken clouds Chennai 29.54 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 25.75 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.29 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 32.17 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 30.77 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Lucknow today, on October 27, 2024, is 28.31 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.99 °C and 32.28 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 06:12 AM and will set at 05:27 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, October 28, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.92 °C and 32.95 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 47%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 198.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 27, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

