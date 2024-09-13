Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.05 °C, check weather forecast for September 13, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on September 13, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on September 13, 2024, is 28.8 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.05 °C and 29.54 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 76% and the wind speed is 76 km/h. The sun rose at 05:51 AM and will set at 06:13 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, September 14, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.88 °C and 30.18 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 62%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Lucknow the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 35.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 13, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 14, 2024
|29.42 °C
|Scattered clouds
|September 15, 2024
|31.85 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 16, 2024
|32.67 °C
|Light rain
|September 17, 2024
|28.17 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 18, 2024
|30.61 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 19, 2024
|30.71 °C
|Scattered clouds
|September 20, 2024
|32.51 °C
|Scattered clouds
