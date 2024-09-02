Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.95 °C, check weather forecast for September 2, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 3, 2024 34.45 °C Moderate rain September 4, 2024 33.08 °C Light rain September 5, 2024 33.35 °C Light rain September 6, 2024 29.37 °C Moderate rain September 7, 2024 32.4 °C Light rain September 8, 2024 34.88 °C Broken clouds September 9, 2024 35.51 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 24.38 °C Heavy intensity rain Kolkata 31.61 °C Light rain Chennai 32.32 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.95 °C Light rain Hyderabad 21.38 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 31.5 °C Moderate rain Delhi 33.01 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Lucknow today, on September 2, 2024, is 29.09 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.95 °C and 31.88 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 75% and the wind speed is 75 km/h. The sun rose at 05:46 AM and will set at 06:25 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.43 °C and 35.54 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 51%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 71.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 2, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

