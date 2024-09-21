Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.99 °C, check weather forecast for September 21, 2024
Sep 21, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on September 21, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on September 21, 2024, is 31.13 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.99 °C and 34.75 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 62% and the wind speed is 62 km/h. The sun rose at 05:54 AM and will set at 06:04 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 22, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.59 °C and 35.95 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 53%.
With temperatures ranging between 25.99 °C and 34.75 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 165.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 21, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 22, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.59 °C and 35.95 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 53%.
With temperatures ranging between 25.99 °C and 34.75 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 165.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 22, 2024
|33.59 °C
|Scattered clouds
|September 23, 2024
|34.19 °C
|Broken clouds
|September 24, 2024
|35.96 °C
|Scattered clouds
|September 25, 2024
|32.68 °C
|Light rain
|September 26, 2024
|32.85 °C
|Light rain
|September 27, 2024
|31.11 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 28, 2024
|22.91 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
Weather in other cities on September 21, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
See more
SHARE
Copy