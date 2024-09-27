Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.47 °C, check weather forecast for September 27, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on September 27, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on September 27, 2024, is 24.52 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.47 °C and 25.02 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 92% and the wind speed is 92 km/h. The sun rose at 05:57 AM and will set at 05:57 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, September 28, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.8 °C and 23.65 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 97%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Lucknow the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 30.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 27, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 28, 2024
|23.19 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|September 29, 2024
|23.04 °C
|Light rain
|September 30, 2024
|26.38 °C
|Overcast clouds
|October 1, 2024
|32.82 °C
|Scattered clouds
|October 2, 2024
|33.99 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 3, 2024
|33.8 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 4, 2024
|33.84 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
