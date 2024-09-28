Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.24 °C, check weather forecast for September 28, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 29, 2024 24.64 °C Light rain September 30, 2024 30.75 °C Light rain October 1, 2024 33.57 °C Scattered clouds October 2, 2024 34.53 °C Sky is clear October 3, 2024 34.05 °C Sky is clear October 4, 2024 33.05 °C Sky is clear October 5, 2024 33.62 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.99 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.51 °C Light rain Chennai 29.63 °C Light rain Bengaluru 28.73 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.1 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 26.02 °C Moderate rain Delhi 26.56 °C Overcast clouds

The temperature in Lucknow today, on September 28, 2024, is 24.85 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.24 °C and 24.85 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 94% and the wind speed is 94 km/h. The sun rose at 05:57 AM and will set at 05:56 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 29, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.04 °C and 28.25 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 92%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 58.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 28, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.