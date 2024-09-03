Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.5 °C, check weather forecast for September 3, 2024
Sep 03, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on September 3, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on September 3, 2024, is 32.6 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.5 °C and 35.22 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 61% and the wind speed is 61 km/h. The sun rose at 05:46 AM and will set at 06:24 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.98 °C and 35.89 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 50%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.5 °C and 35.22 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 126.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 3, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 4, 2024
|34.81 °C
|Light rain
|September 5, 2024
|32.91 °C
|Light rain
|September 6, 2024
|29.04 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 7, 2024
|30.66 °C
|Overcast clouds
|September 8, 2024
|33.98 °C
|Light rain
|September 9, 2024
|35.39 °C
|Light rain
|September 10, 2024
|35.63 °C
|Scattered clouds
