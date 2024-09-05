Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.33 °C, check weather forecast for September 5, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 6, 2024 32.54 °C Moderate rain September 7, 2024 34.12 °C Moderate rain September 8, 2024 34.86 °C Moderate rain September 9, 2024 35.81 °C Light rain September 10, 2024 36.17 °C Light rain September 11, 2024 32.16 °C Light rain September 12, 2024 29.59 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.44 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.35 °C Light rain Chennai 32.59 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.78 °C Light rain Hyderabad 25.57 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 30.29 °C Moderate rain Delhi 28.05 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Lucknow today, on September 5, 2024, is 31.88 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.33 °C and 35.91 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 62% and the wind speed is 62 km/h. The sun rose at 05:47 AM and will set at 06:22 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, September 6, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.18 °C and 34.28 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 61%.With temperatures ranging between 26.33 °C and 35.91 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 125.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.

