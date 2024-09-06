Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.43 °C, check weather forecast for September 6, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 7, 2024 35.03 °C Moderate rain September 8, 2024 35.32 °C Light rain September 9, 2024 34.84 °C Moderate rain September 10, 2024 35.57 °C Light rain September 11, 2024 33.73 °C Moderate rain September 12, 2024 29.1 °C Light rain September 13, 2024 26.23 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.32 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.99 °C Light rain Chennai 31.87 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.8 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.44 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 29.36 °C Moderate rain Delhi 32.11 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Lucknow today, on September 6, 2024, is 31.75 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.43 °C and 34.28 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 05:48 AM and will set at 06:21 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, September 7, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.2 °C and 36.0 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 49%.With temperatures ranging between 26.43 °C and 34.28 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 97.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 6, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

