Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.99 °C, check weather forecast for September 8, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 9, 2024 35.73 °C Broken clouds September 10, 2024 34.01 °C Light rain September 11, 2024 30.69 °C Light rain September 12, 2024 27.61 °C Light rain September 13, 2024 29.12 °C Moderate rain September 14, 2024 29.5 °C Moderate rain September 15, 2024 29.93 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.76 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.75 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.06 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.32 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 22.65 °C Heavy intensity rain Ahmedabad 30.47 °C Broken clouds Delhi 33.54 °C Broken clouds

The temperature in Lucknow today, on September 8, 2024, is 35.36 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.99 °C and 36.55 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 48% and the wind speed is 48 km/h. The sun rose at 05:49 AM and will set at 06:19 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, September 9, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.7 °C and 36.9 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 49%.With temperatures ranging between 27.99 °C and 36.55 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 186.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 8, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

