Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.99 °C, check weather forecast for September 8, 2024
Sep 08, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on September 8, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on September 8, 2024, is 35.36 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.99 °C and 36.55 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 48% and the wind speed is 48 km/h. The sun rose at 05:49 AM and will set at 06:19 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, September 9, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.7 °C and 36.9 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 49%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.99 °C and 36.55 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 186.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 8, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 9, 2024
|35.73 °C
|Broken clouds
|September 10, 2024
|34.01 °C
|Light rain
|September 11, 2024
|30.69 °C
|Light rain
|September 12, 2024
|27.61 °C
|Light rain
|September 13, 2024
|29.12 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 14, 2024
|29.5 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 15, 2024
|29.93 °C
|Moderate rain
