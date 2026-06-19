Lucknow’s favourite riverfront hangouts may get high-rise fencing

Two Gomti River bridges connecting the 1090 intersection with Samta Mulak Chauraha, known for their riverfront views, may soon get high-rise fencing and CCTV surveillance after several suicide and attempted suicide incidents were reported there in recent months. The proposal has been submitted by Lucknow Police to the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA). Gomti riverfront (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Police have also recommended the installation of warning signboards displaying mental health and emergency helpline numbers at both locations. The proposal follows a series of incidents in which people allegedly jumped into the Gomti River, triggering rescue operations, search efforts and traffic diversions.

According to a report prepared by Gomti Nagar police and sent to the LDA, the two bridges have emerged as recurring locations for suicide attempts and rescue operations. Police said each such incident requires substantial deployment of personnel and resources, including rescue teams, legal procedures and traffic management on some of the city’s busiest roads.

The bridges are among Lucknow’s popular public spaces, attracting visitors who stop to enjoy views of the Gomti River and the illuminated riverfront. Officials, however, said inspections revealed the absence of adequate-height protective barriers and surveillance systems.

Police have recommended adopting a model similar to the RR Bandha bridge, where high protective fencing was installed following safety concerns. According to officials familiar with the matter, no similar incidents have been reported there since the fencing was put in place.

The LDA has been requested to examine the proposal and take up the installation of the suggested safety measures at the earliest.

Recent cases

February 2026: A bank employee died after allegedly jumping into the Gomti near the 1090 area.

April 2026: A 21-year-old woman was rescued after allegedly jumping into the river.

May 2026: A UPSC aspirant died after allegedly jumping from Pakka Pul.

June 2026: Fresh rescue and search operations were launched after another alleged jump incident.