Mohanlalganj double murder: Feast near victims’ home under scanner

A day after a 45-year-old woman and her visually impaired son were found murdered at their home in Sisendi under Mohanlalganj police station limits, investigators are probing people who had gathered for a feast just two houses away on the night of the crime. Officials said the attacker appeared to know that Shadab was visually impaired. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

“The victims Reshma, 45, and her 18-year-old son Shadab were found dead inside their house in Sisendi late Monday night. Police said the boy was allegedly drowned in a water trough, while the woman’s body was found inside the room with cloth tied around her neck, suggesting strangulation,” said ADCP South Vasanth Rallapalli.

Both victims had cloth tied around their necks, leading investigators to suspect they were strangled before the bodies were dumped.

During preliminary investigation, police learned that a feast was underway at a house just two houses away from the victims’ residence on Monday night. Several people had gathered there and some were reportedly drinking alcohol.

Investigators said empty liquor bottles were also found near the area. Police suspect that someone from the gathering might have entered the house, possibly with the intention of theft, and killed the mother and son when they resisted.

Officials said the attacker appeared to know that Shadab was visually impaired.

Phone call may provide clue

According to a relative, Shadab had spoken to a family member around 7:30 pm on Monday. During the call, he said his mother had stepped out to buy spices.

He then reportedly told the relative that someone was kicking the door and went to check. “The sound of the door opening was heard before the call abruptly disconnected,” he said.

When the relative tried calling again, the phone was switched off.

Mother struggled to raise blind son

“Reshma had been living in Sisendi with her son and was running a small grocery shop to support the household. Her first husband Javed had died several years ago. She later married Iqbal, who also passed away a few years ago,” said Afsana, deceased’s sister.

“She had three children Sohel, Shabnam and Shadab. Police said the first two had already died earlier, leaving Shadab as her only surviving child,” the sister told media.

Police said multiple angles, including robbery and involvement of people present at the nearby feast, are being investigated. Officers are questioning locals and scanning CCTV footage from the area.