Naman in Lucknow: Revisiting art and traditions

The two-day culture extravaganza staged as a tribute to the kathak maestro Pandit Lachhu Maharaj concluded in the city with a series of folk and art performances recently. Naman: Parampara Kathak Ki

The final day of the event Naman: Parampara Kathak Ki saw child artistes of Lachhu Maharaj Ballet Center stage Krishnayan which under the direction of kathak exponent Kumkum Adarsh from Lucknow. It was followed by Kathak Kendra’s presentation by Shruti Sharma in which Shankar Girijapati Mahadev and thumri were staged while Pandit Anuj Mishra and Smriti Mishra performed a special act on the occasion.

A senior disciple of Guru Lachhu Maharaj, Kumkum Adarsh from the Kalka Bindadeen Gharana of Lucknow, is known for maintaining the Guru-Shishya Parampara with her guru till date. “For me my guru and his love for kathak is and will be of utmost importance. For me he is there motivating me and my students,” she says. Adarsh has also trained capable disciples in her Lachu Maharaj Ballet Foundation who are spreading the art form not only in the country but also abroad.

Om Prakash Mishra from Varanasi and Malvika Mishra from Kolkata came up with beautiful kathak acts designed for the day. Pandit Deepak Maharaj, who had come from New Delhi, presented Shyam Chhabi Ati Bani, a traditional dance and jugal-bandi with a thumri to conclude the finale.

UPSNA director Shobit Kumar Nahar said, “The event concluded on a promising note, and we are glad to have staged yet another traditional event.” UPSNA and Kathak Kendra Lucknow jointly organised the two-day affair at Sant Gadge Maharaj Auditorium.