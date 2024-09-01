Nephew arrested for murdering elderly man with friends

LUCKNOW Continuing their investigation in the murder of an elderly man in the Nigoha area of the state capital, police on Sunday said they arrested the man’s nephew who, with the help of three others, allegedly choked the elderly to death. Vanshilal, 82, was found dead on June 20. Kaushal, who looked after his elderly uncle, was upset when the latter sold off some of his property. So, he, along with his friends Jitendra and Jeetu, conspired to eliminate Vanshilal, police said.

Three people were arrested earlier in connection with the murder.

The nephew, identified as Kaushal of Mohanlalganj, had conspired with his friends to eliminate his uncle in order to grab the latter’s property worth lakhs of rupees, police said, adding the towel used in the crime and the deceased’s mobile phone had also been recovered.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Rajneesh Verma said Kaushal admitted to his crime during questioning. “During his interrogation, it became clear that he got his uncle killed due to greed for property. Kaushal has been sent behind bars,” he added.

On June 19, Kaushal, his friends Jitendra and Jeetu and his brother-in-law invited Vanshilal to a party and made him intoxicated, police said. They, then, hit him in his head with a stone and choked him with a towel. Kaushal discarded the body in the nearby forests and fled.

On June 26, Nagaram police arrested the brother-in-law, Jitendra and Jeetu on the charge of murdering Vanshilal. The trio, however, didn’t disclose Kaushal’s name during their interrogation. During investigation by the Mohanlalganj police, Kaushal’s role came to the fore.