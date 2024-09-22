No more stunts, vrooming: Lko Police clamp down on bikers and speedsters

LUCKNOW: With multiple accidents, some of them fatal, being reported in the city due to overspeeding and bike stunts, especially on Lohia Path, the city police have come up with a barricading solution. A number of barricades have been put on the entire Lohia Path. (Deeaupta/HT)

A number of barricades have been put on the entire Lohia Path right from the Polytechnic crossing to Kalidas Marg, the stretch which usually becomes a stunt ground for bikers at night and early morning, often causing accidents and deaths.

Last week, a speeding car rammed into an ice cream cart and crushed a vendor to death near Chatori Gali at 1090.

“Increasing vigilance barricades have been put up at small distances to break the speeds of cars or bikes. We are also ensuring heavy deployment of cops on the stretch so that no untoward incident occurs,” said deputy commissioner of police (central) Raveena Tyagi.

According to the DCP, the force has been deployed near 1090’s Chatori Gali and bridge near the Taj hotel to ensure the safety of those who visit the place at night.

Chatori Gali is open till late at night and footage from there has gone viral in the past, showing frequent night fights. Similarly, rain revellers turned the bridge near the Taj Hotel into a hotspot when they misbehaved and caused disturbance in the street. This incident not only went viral but also prompted state and police action.

“The police will be deployed from 11 pm to 6-7 am,” said Tyagi.

In a similar effort to curb drunk driving and overspeeding, city police conducted a campaign between September 3-17 during which 22,177 vehicles were checked and penalty slapped on 642 people found to be involved in drunk driving. Additionally, 3,772 vehicle owners were fined for violating speed limits.

RECENT ACCIDENTS DUE TO OVER-SPEEDING/STUNTS

September 20: A drunk driver hit four people before ramming his SUV into an e-rickshaw near the Clock Tower in Hussainabad. The man kept ramming people in a one km stretch from Rumi gate to the clock tower before he was caught by locals and lynched.

September 11: A speeding car rammed into an ice cream cart and crushed a vendor Rajesh Yadav, 32 to death near Chatori Gali at the 1090 crossing in Gomti Nagar and then hit an e-rickshaw driver standing nearby during the wee hours of Wednesday.