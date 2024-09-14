‘No plan to change venue’: Kanpur to remain host of India-B’desh match

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Uttar Pradesh Police and Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association are well prepared for the smooth conduct of the second Test match between India and Bangladesh scheduled to be played from September 27 at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. Kanpur’s Green Park Stadium, where India and Bangladesh are set to meet for a Test match starting September 27 (Deepak Gupta/HT)

There were concerns as a Hindu outfit threatened to protest against the Bangladesh team in response to alleged violence against Hindus in the neighbouring country. The organisation reportedly targeted the Kanpur Test as a site for its demonstration.

Following the threat, there was a possibility of shifting the match either to Lucknow or outside the state but after the assurance of tight security, BCCI and UPCA decided to stay with the original plan.

Uttar Pradesh’s director general of police (DGP) Prashant Kumar on Friday said the police were well prepared and necessary instructions had been issued to the Kanpur police commissioner to make necessary arrangements for the Test match.

“We are aware of the threat as well as other issues concerning the Bangladesh team, but we are well prepared to ensure smooth conduct of the match at all cost,” Kumar said while responding to a query.

Kanpur police commissioner Akhil Kumar said, “We are strategically planning to provide security cover to players and staff of both India and Bangladesh cricket teams. Besides, a detailed security plan will be prepared for the event and traffic management.”

He added local intelligence unit sleuths had been alerted to keep a watch on every activity in connection with the match and those who might try to interrupt or cause trouble in swiftly carrying out the event. “Police officials are also in touch with the organisations that have announced a protest over the arrival of the Bangladesh team,” he added.

Meanwhile, a senior BCCI official said on the condition of anonymity, “There are no plans to change the venue for the second Test between India and Bangladesh, despite threats of a protest.”

He also confirmed that BCCI was monitoring the situation in coordination with all stakeholders. “We have taken all necessary measures to ensure the match goes ahead as scheduled and the stadium is fully prepared to host both teams,” he said.

UPCA secretary Arvind Srivastava too looked confident about the venue. “We are putting our best foot forward to conduct the match smoothly. Security of players is the concern of authorities concerned and UPCA has the responsibility to hold the match in a proper manner,” he said on Friday.

He also accepted that a senior Kanpur official had suggested shifting of the match venue to Lucknow, but he refused. “If some people want to create a problem for the match, they can do it in Lucknow also. So, I refused the offer of shifting the match venue,” he said.

The two-match Test series between India and Bangladesh is to begin on September 19 in Chennai. It will also mark the start of India’s long Test season, in which they will play 10 matches. This will be followed by three T20Is in Gwalior, Delhi and Hyderabad, starting October 7.

It is learnt that in 1991, similar Hindu outfits had vandalised the pitch at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium two days before Pakistan were to play a one-day series in India. Pakistan cancelled that tour and two more in 1993 and 1994 because of security fears. They, however, played in India during the 1996 World Cup and the Independence Cup the following year without any problem.