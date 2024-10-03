Now, Yogi govt plans trade shows at divisional level

After successfully organising the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) in Greater Noida last month, the Yogi government is now planning to host regional trade shows at the divisional level. The second edition of UP International Trade Show (UPITS)-2024 was held in Greater Noida recently. (File photo)

In the first phase, the government has selected five divisions, including Lucknow, Varanasi, Bareilly, Agra and Greater Noida, for hosting these events.

Thereafter, trade shows will be organised in all divisions across the state at the divisional headquarters. The state government organised the second edition of the five-day UPITS-2024 from September 25 to 29 in Greater Noida recently.

“The second edition of UPITS -2024 has set new benchmarks compared to the first one held in 2023 positioning UPITS as one of the premier trade events in India,” Uttar Pradesh MSME minister Rakesh Sachan told media persons on Thursday.

“CM Yogi has proposed similar trade shows in divisional headquarters as well and officials have been instructed to develop an action plan for it,” he added.

“Efforts are also underway to establish exhibition centres for trade shows in every divisional headquarters,” Sachan said.

The state government will focus on attracting buyers from outside the state in these regional trade shows as it will not be possible to bring in a large number of international buyers. These regional trade shows will spur up the local economy, the minister said.

Informing about the success of the trade show in Greater Noida, he said 4,25,268 people participated in the trade show which was 48.91 percent higher as compared to the trade show organised in September 2023.

“Inquiries and leads worth ₹10,000 crore were generated at the trade show. This platform has been beneficial for small artisans as jute bag makers received an order worth ₹5 crore while Varanasi’s Gulabi Meenakari also secured ₹5 crore order,” the minister said.

On foreign participation in the trade show, Sachan said more than 500 foreign buyers from 70 countries attended the trade show.