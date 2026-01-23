On Janeshwar Mishra’s death anniversary, Akhilesh Yadav vows to take Samajwadi movement forward

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav has pledged to take the Samajwadi movement forward on the death anniversary of socialist leader Janeshwar Mishra, a founding member of the SP and one of its most prominent Brahmin leaders who had worked closely with party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav paying floral tribute on the occasion of Janeshwar Mishra’s death anniversary in Lucknow on Thursday. (ANI PHOTO)

“Today, we pledge to take ahead the Samajwadi movement on the death anniversary of Chhote Lohia (Janeshwar Mishra) Ji,” said Akhilesh Yadav who reached Janeshwar Mishra park here on Thursday morning to pay tribute to Mishra.

Akhilesh Yadav appealed to the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognizance of the transfer of a judge who had ordered the registration of a case against ASP Anuj Chaudhary in the Sambhal violence case. “You can transfer people but how will you transfer what is the truth?” asked the SP MP from Kannauj.

On the tussle between Swami Avimukteshwaranand and the Magh Mela administration, Yadav said, “All the Sanatanis in the country stand firmly with Shankaracharya Ji. The officers who have sent notice to him and those who have stopped him from taking the dip in the Ganga, have done it with a heavy heart at the behest of the government. If any seer is humiliated, we will stand against the government.”

On deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak’s statement that the SP is a petty party and it has no standing if it doesn’t get Muslim votes, Yadav said, “He should go to Shankaracharya and bow at his feet.”

WE DON’T NEED AIMIM, SP IS SELF-SUFFICIENT: SHIVPAL YADAV

Scotching all speculation of the SP forging any kind of alliance with the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, Samajwadi Party national general secretary Shivpal Yadav on Thursday said the SP is self-sufficient and it doesn’t need partners like AIMIM in the state.

“These are only rumours, we don’t need AIMIM. The SP is self-sufficient in the state. We will once again come to power on our own,” said Shivpal Yadav who reached Janeshwar Mishra Park to pay tribute to the SP ideologue on his death anniversary.

“Janeshwar Mishra was one of the founding members of the SP and he took the socialist movement forward. He never deviated from his principles and strengthened the SP, today we remember him on his death anniversary,” he added.