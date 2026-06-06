One held for ruckus at Mathura police station over action against illegal mining

High-voltage drama unfolded at the Barsana police station in Mathura after police seized a tractor, trolley and a JCB machine allegedly engaged in illegal sand mining. A representative of a UP minister was accused of interfering in the matter and allegedly securing the release of the accused from the police lock-up. Police on Saturday registered a case against those accused of misbehaving with personnel and arrested an individual. Police on Saturday registered a case against those accused of misbehaving with personnel and arrested an individual. (For representation)

However, Mathura senior superintendent of police (SSP) Shlok Kumar said the accused had not been formally arrested when the minister’s representative arrived at the police station. Therefore, it could not be said that anyone had been forcibly freed from the lock-up, he said, adding that unidentified persons involved in the incident were being identified and further action would follow.

“The CCTV footage of everything that happened at the police station is part of the investigation and all those found guilty will face action. One of the named accused, Suraj Pal, has been arrested and action against the others will follow. The unidentified persons are being identified and no guilty person, regardless of influence, will be spared,” the SSP said.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav shared a viral video purportedly from the police station on X. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video. Alleging that the accused were taken away from the lock-up by the minister’s representative, Yadav posted: “Failed Chief Minister era: Maha Jungle Raj — illegal mining, encroachment, murder, robbery, rape.”

The matter relates to action taken by police on Thursday night. According to an FIR lodged at the Barsana police station on Friday, a police team led by sub-inspector Madan Singh was on routine patrol when it received information about illegal sand mining near Kamai and Karhala villages. On reaching the spot, the team allegedly found a JCB loading sand into tractors. The police informed the station in-charge and summoned mining department officials to the site.

According to FIR (No. 0195 of 2026), mining officer Akshay Kumar and his team reached the spot and seized a JCB and four tractors with trolleys. After the mining team left, the police began taking the seized vehicles to the police station when two men on a motorcycle, identified as Suraj Pal, 40, and Lakhan Singh, 60, allegedly intercepted them.

The FIR states that Suraj Pal and Lakhan Singh abused the police personnel, challenged the seizure of the vehicles and called their associates to the spot. The group allegedly pushed a sub-inspector before leaving. Police subsequently brought the seized vehicles to the police station.

A case was registered under sections 121(1) (causing hurt to deter a public servant), 132 (assault or criminal force against a public servant), 190 (collective liability), 191(2) (rioting), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Suraj Pal, Lakhan Singh and five to seven unidentified accused.

The FIR does not mention any representative of a minister. On Saturday, Mathura police arrested Suraj Pal. Officials said the investigation is underway and further action will follow.