Opposition leaders either in jail or on bail: Nadda

KANPUR: Accusing leaders of the opposition alliance of corruption, BJP’s national president JP Nadda on Thursday said that many of them were either in jail or out on bail. BJP National President JP Nadda (PTI File)

Addressing election rallies in Fatehpur and Chitrakoot in Bundelkhand, he characterised the opposition alliance as a coalition of dynastic and corrupt parties, accusing them of engaging in divisive politics based on caste, religion, and region. Nadda asserted that these parties have no genuine concern for the welfare of the people.

Nadda praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for transforming the political landscape over the past decade, emphasising the shift towards a politics of development. He highlighted India’s economic progress under Modi’s leadership, noting that the country’s economy was the fifth largest in the world.

Moreover, Nadda celebrated the growth of the mobile manufacturing industry in India, attributing it to government policies. He contrasted the current situation with the past when India was known for manufacturing weapons and experiencing widespread violence and industrial decline.

He also commended the efforts of PM Modi and CM Yogi in ensuring the safety and empowerment of women in Uttar Pradesh. He criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly undermining constitutional provisions on reservation and attempting to pander to his ‘vote bank’. He also accused Rahul Gandhi and Congress of disrespecting Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

Furthermore, Nadda credited the BJP government for restoring law and order in Uttar Pradesh, highlighting the state’s progress under the leadership of Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

“There has been a significant improvement in the state’s security situation, citing that Ram Bhakts were once fired upon, whereas today they are showered with flower petals,” he said.