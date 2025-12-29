Opposition politics of division finished, says Keshav Maurya

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday launched a sharp attack on opposition parties, particularly the Samajwadi Party, calling them proponents of “divide and rule” politics while declaring their political relevance over. Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya in Sangam area on Monday. (HT Photo)

During his two-day Prayagraj visit, Maurya said only the BJP follows the principle of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Samman, Sabko Sthaan” (everyone’s support, everyone’s progress, everyone’s respect, everyone’s place) while governing the state. “Where elections happen, we are in power because people bless us for our service. We focus on development, the welfare of the poor, women empowerment, and youth. There is no discrimination based on caste or community,” he said.

Aiming SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Maurya said, “Akhilesh Yadav used to be arrogant, claiming victories in Awadh and promising wins in Magadh. But since going to Bihar, he is frustrated. They have no path to power in 2027, or even 2047.” He described the SP as favouring family, criminals, and mafias under the guise of ‘PDA’ (Parivar Development Agency).

Maurya also made an unannounced visit to inspect Magh Mela preparations at the Sangam, catching officials off guard. He performed ritual ablutions and prayed for a smooth fair, urging completion of all arrangements before January 3.

Addressing concerns about land allocation for seers, he instructed officials to resolve pending issues promptly. He called for pilgrims to observe Kalpavas to experience the festival’s spiritual essence and assured thorough arrangements for seers and pilgrims with an uninterrupted supply of pure Ganga water throughout the fair.

