Pak will yearn for a drop of water: CM Yogi

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday that water and terrorism did not flow together. Soon, Pakistan would yearn for a drop of water, he said. Yogi asserted that like UP, Jammu and Kashmir also deserved development. (HT FILE)

Addressing a public meeting in support of the BJP candidate in Ramnagar, Udhampur and Kathua areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Yogi Adityanath said, “Since childhood, we’ve been singing the lines, ‘Bina Sindhu ke Hind kahan hai, Ravi bin Punjab nahi, Ganga aakhir khush ho kaise, jab tak sang Chenab nahi.’”

While ordering a review of the 1960 Indus Water Treaty, the Government of India said in clear terms that ‘water and terrorism don’t flow together.’ Until now, Pakistan had been holding a begging bowl, but soon it would be desperate for every single drop of water,” he said.

Highlighting the political turmoil in Pakistan, the CM said, “Pakistan is suffering for two reasons: first, it is facing the consequences of its own actions. Balochistan no longer wishes to remain part of Pakistan because the government treats them as foreigners. Similarly, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is rejecting Pakistan’s rule, expressing preference to join Jammu and Kashmir and contribute to realizing the vision of Akhand Bharat, rather than dying of starvation.”

Issuing a stern warning to those spreading terror at Pakistan’s behest, Yogi said the terrorists would neither have a shroud to cover themselves nor land for burial. Pakistan-backed terrorists knew the cost of their actions, and soon Pakistan would be divided into three parts, ceasing to exist as it was known today, he said.

The effectiveness of the double-engine government was evident in Uttar Pradesh, where Ram Lalla was finally enthroned in Ayodhya Dham after 500 years. “Some claimed that building the Ram Temple would lead to rivers of blood. We asserted that in New India, rivers of blood do not flow; instead, it knows how to protect itself,” he said.

In the past seven and a half years, Uttar Pradesh had not witnessed a single riot. He asserted that like UP, Jammu and Kashmir also deserved development.

The Congress, PDP, and National Conference had exploited the public by transforming the paradise on earth into a warehouse of religious fanaticism. “These parties fostered terrorism and corruption for their political gain, but with the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, development has gained momentum in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

The region had shifted from being a hotbed of terrorism to a tourist destination. The country’s largest and highest bridge was currently under construction in Jammu and Kashmir and a world-class train service like Vande Bharat had begun operations from Jammu to Delhi. While the NC, the Congress, and the PDP armed the youth with guns, the BJP government under PM Narendra Modi was providing employment opportunities by equipping them with tablets, he said.

Launching a scathing attack on the opposition, Yogi said those who claimed they would restore Article 370 if their government came to power were essentially seeking to bring back an era of terrorism, nepotism and corruption. He emphasized that these individuals did not prioritize peace, harmony and development but desired power, .

“There is no room for these three parties here. The public has decided to say goodbye to the trio. When in power, the leaders of the Congress, NC, and PDP spent eight months a year in Europe and England and three months in Delhi. With such limited engagement, how can Jammu possibly develop in just one month?” he asked.

Accusing the Congress, NC, and PDP of fostering an environment of anarchy, corruption, nepotism, and terrorism, Yogi Adityanath said, “The people from the Bakarwal, Gujjar, Dalit and Valmiki communities have been deprived of their rights for too long. In contrast, the BJP is effecting positive change in their lives under the leadership of PM Modi. The Ayodhya International Airport in Uttar Pradesh has been named after Maharishi Valmiki, reflecting our commitment to honouring our heritage. Meanwhile, under PM Modi’s leadership, 80 crore people in India are receiving free rations, while Pakistan finds itself begging for assistance,” he said.

Yogi urged the public to support the formation of a double-engine BJP government in Jammu and Kashmir to ensure security and development, and to realize former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee vision of Akhand Bharat.

“Kathua is historically significant. Here Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, the founder president of Bharatiya Jan Sangh, faced brutal treatment in 1952 for his democratic protest against the inclusion of Article 370 in the Constitution, which contradicted the sentiments of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. The voices of the people were suppressed by the Congress government,” he said.

Article 370 was at the root of the Congress’ sins, leading to the suffering of Jammu and Kashmir through partition, terrorism, migration and neglect. Under PM Modi’s leadership, Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee’s vision had come to fruition. BJP and Jan Sangh workers had long chanted the slogan, “Jahan hue balidan Mukherjee, woh Kashmir humara hai” (the Kashmir where Mukherjee sacrificed his life is ours), he said.

The CM said after the abrogation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir had rejoined the path of development. Today, instead of violence, the region hosted G-20 conferences, with opportunities for work for every individual and access to water for every field.