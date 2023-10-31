News / Cities / Lucknow News / Panel discusses 30-35% hike in new power connection cost

Panel discusses 30-35% hike in new power connection cost

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Oct 31, 2023 07:22 AM IST

UPPCL has also proposed an increase in the security deposit payable by industries while applying for a new connection by over 100%

The Electricity Supply Code Review Panel (ESCRP) on Monday held a meeting with stakeholders to discuss the proposal for a revision in the Cost Data Book that lists the cost of power connections for different categories of consumers.

The panel, headed by the UP Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) chairman, will now submit its recommendations to the commission for the final decision.
The UPPCL has proposed an increase up to 30-35% in the cost of new power connections for different consumer categories. It has also proposed an increase in the security deposit payable by industries while applying for a new connection by over 100%.

“UPPCL officials present in the meeting defended the proposed hike arguing that the prices of transformers, cables and meters has gone up since 2019 when the present Cost Data Book came into effect,” a UPERC official said.

The panel also took up for discussion a UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad’s demand for rebate in new power connections if taken in the name of a female member of the family.

The UPPCL was non-committal on this demand saying the corporation was a commercial entity and could not support such a demand and left it to the UPERC to take a call.

