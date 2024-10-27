Panic in Hapur village after several snake bite incidents, three deaths

MEERUT Residents of Sadarpur village in Hapur district are panic-stricken after three members of a family died of snake bite in a day and three other are undergoing treatment. Forest staff and villagers searching for snakes in the village. (Sourced)

The snake bite incidents occurred in a short span of five days and many scared residents have sent their children to relatives’ houses.

Many residents have started sleeping at the village chaupal and a few outside their homes to protect themself from snakes.

As per reports a snake bit 32 year-old Poonam, her daughter Sakshi and son Kanishka on October 21. They were taken to the hospital but died the next day. This sent a shock wave in the village and the villagers demanded that the snakes be caught.

Officials of the forest department, district administration and health officials visited the village and enquired about the incident.

A team of the forest department deputed in the village caught two rat snakes. However, a snake bit another villagers Brijesh and his wife Mamta on Tuesday and they were admitted to the community health centre in Garhmukteshwar and are still undergoing treatment.

Another snakebite was reported on Friday. The victim was Umesho Devi and she was immediately taken to the CHC in Garhmukteshwar.

Conservator of forests, Meerut and Moradabad divisions, Ramesh Chandra also visited the village on Friday to take stock of the situation. “ A team of the forest department is camping in the village alongwith rescue kit and sufficient doses of anti-venom serum have been kept in the CHC,” said Chandra who admitted that the incidents had created panic among villagers and officials were making them aware about precautions.

He said that the foresters’ team had caught a few rat snakes in the village and efforts were underway to catch the poisonous snakes as well. Help of snake catchers was also being taken, he said.

Village residents Jitendra Chauhan and Amiruddin admitted that people were scared and many of them had sent their children to relatives. Many residents slept at the chaupal while others preferred to sleep outside their houses.