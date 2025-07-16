Parijat tree faces extinction risk, scientists suggest botanical reclassification

LUCKNOW Scientists at the Botanical Survey of India and Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences are suggesting a botanical reclassification of the Parijat tree (also known as Kalpavriksh), after studying them in Kintoor (Barabanki), Jhusi (Prayagraj) and Sultanpur, among which the ones in Barabanki and Jhusi are approximately 800 or more years old. Parijat tree in Prayagraj’s Jhusi. (Sourced)

These trees are confronting significant conservation threats and an elevated risk of extinction due to over-exploitation, mainly of bark, leaves, fruits and seeds. “To address this situation, it is important to reclassify the tree species as endangered, while simultaneously ensuring the preservation of its habitat. Climate changes and declines in rainfall are also detrimental to the species,” said BSI scientist Arti Garg.

Parijat leaves are a good source of fodder for goats, and both fresh and dried leaves are utilised as vegetable and flavouring agent. The products of this tree are incorporated into culinary creations and beverages due to high nutritional value. Besides, its fibrous bark is used in the production of rope.

While studying the pollen morphology of the Parijat tree, scientists found that the thick and clear annulus ring, which encircled the pores of the Parijat pollen, was significant and unique. BSI scientist Arti Garg said data obtained from the quantitative analysis of the form of the tree was prepared along 26 parameters, including the ratio of pollen tube emergence site and pollen surface area in the evolutionary adaptations.

These trees represent not only the oldest African Parijats in India, but also the most ancient Parijats outside Africa, she said.

“The differences in pollens, mainly unique annulate pores bordered by thin, granular elastic margins, the apertural features and absence of crownlike structure prove that there is a need for a separate subfamily for Parijat tree (Adansonia) - Adansonioideae under the family Malvaceae, which falls under bombacoideae subfamily and Adansonieae tribe,” shared Garg.

BSIP scientist Swati Tripathi said these characters advocate for the creation of an independent ‘subfamily’ status for the genus Adansonia, as subfamily ‘Adansonioideae’ under the family Malvaceae.

“The creation of a new sub-family will help in conservation of the tree, better taxonomic classification and awareness about the tree among people. The wood of Parijat tree possesses high-water content - up to 79%, which allows the trees to stand erect. However, when the moisture levels decline, their stability is threatened. The water content of the Parijat trees in Jhusi has dropped to 45.2%, while in Kintoor it has dropped to 39.7%, which means both the Parijat trees are at risk,” shared Tripathi.

The Jhusi Parijat, considered sacred by the Muslim community, flourishes on the left bank of the Ganga at Triveni Sangam, in proximity to the mazaar of Sufi saint Baba Shaik Taqi. While one located near the village of Kintoor in Barabanki is revered by the Hindu community and is situated adjacent a temple believed to be founded by Kunti, mother of five Pandav brothers, and is said to flourish from her ashes.

It is also believed that Arjuna procured this celestial tree from the heavens, and his mother Kunti would adorn Lord Shiva with its blossoms. However, as per records, Parijat trees were introduced to India from Africa, likely by Arabian navigators who sought to establish trade connections with regions of the Indian Ocean, as well as through the incursions of the Portuguese, Dutch and French.