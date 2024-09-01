PM flags off Vande Bharat train between Meerut and Lucknow

MEERUT Prime minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off the new Vande Bharat train between Meerut and Lucknow on Saturday. The Railways has released the train schedule and fare and commuters can book tickets online as well. (Pic for representation)

The main programme was organized at Meerut City Station. The train left from platform number one at 12:55 pm after PM Narendra Modi flagged off the train virtually .

The train will be operational regularly from Sunday and it will leave from Meerut every morning at 6:35 am and there will be no operation on Tuesday.

Fifty children each of Dewan Public School, Rishabh School, Darshan School and Lord Krishna School travelled to Moradabad. They will be brought back from Moradabad by bus. People attending Urs from Bareilly will travel free of cost to Lucknow.

The Railways has released the train schedule and fare and commuters can book tickets online as well.On September 1, train number 22489 Lucknow-Meerut City will depart from Lucknow at 2:45 pm. It will stop in Bareilly and Moradabad. The train will complete the journey of 458.86 kilometres in seven and a quarter hours and reach Meerut City station at 10 pm.

Meerut-Lucknow Vande Bharat train number 22490 will leave from Meerut for Lucknow at 6:35 am. Moradabad and Bareilly will be stoppages. There will be a halt of five minutes in Moradabad and two minutes in Bareilly. It will reach Lucknow at 1:45 pm. The train will have 8 AC chair car bogies. Passengers will be able to travel in normal chair car and executive class.

Train fare

Meerut-Lucknow

Chair car ₹1,300

Executive ₹2,365

Bareilly-Lucknow

Chair car ₹740

Executive ₹1,430

Bareilly-Moradabad

Chair car ₹495

Executive ₹930

Bareilly-Meerut

Chair car ₹945

Executive ₹1,615