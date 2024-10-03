PM Modi’s actions reflect nation-first values: Yogi

LUCKNOW: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasising the discipline in his life and his simplicity. CM Yogi Adityanath addresses the ‘Seva Pakhwada’ programme organised on the occasion of birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri, in Lucknow, Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

Addressing Seva Pakhwada seminar at Lok Bhavan auditorium, Adityanath traced Modi’s remarkable journey from that of an ordinary citizen to becoming the prime minister of the country.

Highlighting key insights from the book “Power Within: The Leadership Legacy of Narendra Modi”, authored by R. Balasubramaniam, Adityanath encouraged everyone to read it. The book beautifully captures the essence of Modi’s leadership, he said.

The programme, organized in several districts across the state, including Lucknow, celebrated the vision and leadership of PM Modi.

“PM Modi has led a life dedicated to the country. Today, as the constitutional head of the world’s largest democracy, he continues to lead us successfully,” he said.

During the event, Yogi also paid tribute to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, highlighting their contributions and personalities on their respective birth anniversaries.

Praising the book on Modi further, Adityanath said: “The book reflects the vision of a new India, driven by PM’s capable and visionary leadership. It showcases the results of efforts aimed at elevating the resolve for service and advancing the concept of Viksit Bharat.”

“Over the past decade, Modi has successfully implemented initiatives like Make in India, Digital India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and Vocal for Local, significantly strengthening India’s infrastructure. India’s Chandrayaan mission has also achieved milestones that no one could have imagined,” he added.

The ancient Indian tradition of ‘Sarve Bhavantu Sukhin, Sarve Santu Niramaya’ has been given a modern expression through Modi’s mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ since 2014, he said.

In times of crisis, a true leader prepares to face challenges and ensures the welfare of the people, Adityanath said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, PM Modi recognized the severe impact on the livelihoods of workers, artisans, and handicrafts men, and responded by providing free rations to 80 crore people, he recalled.

Simultaneously, when Pakistan challenged India, PM Modi responded decisively with surgical and air strikes in Balakot.

Yoga, a gift from the Rishi tradition, was celebrated globally through World Yoga Day on June 21, he said. The 2019 Prayagraj Kumbh, celebrated grandly , was also recognized as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage, he added.

Speaking on global dynamics, Yogi said, “India’s influence has grown significantly on the global stage, as evidenced by the successful G-20 Summit held in India, where many countries acknowledged its unparalleled success.”

Prime Minister Modi is deeply connected with the people and the Swachh Bharat Mission is a prime example of this, he said.

Through Mann Ki Baat, the PM has consistently addressed pressing issues affecting ordinary citizens, Adityanath added.

He also highlighted that in Uttar Pradesh, the dignity of women has been upheld by providing toilets to more than 2.62 crore families, ensuring their well-being and respect.