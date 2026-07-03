Police make GD entry as lawyers of Faizabad Bar Association lodge complaint against Champat Rai, Anil Mishra, Gopal Rao

Lawyers of the Faizabad Bar Association submitted a police complaint at the Ram Janmabhoomi police station in Ayodhya on Thursday seeking an FIR against Champat Rai and Anil Mishra, who have resigned as the general secretary and trustee, respectively, of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, temple official Gopal Rao and other Trust members over the alleged embezzlement of donation funds at the Ram temple. Lawyers of the Faizabad Bar Association submitting a complaint with the police in Ayodhya on Thursday. (PTI PHOTO)

Police said the complaint had been entered in the General Diary (GD) at the Ram Janmabhoomi police station, and an acknowledgement receipt had been issued to the complainants.

Ayodhya’s superintendent of police (City) Chakrapani Tripathi confirmed that the complaint from the bar association for lodging an FIR has been received.

Faizabad Bar Association Kalika Mishra president said, “If police don’t register a case, we will approach the court for the same.”

The complaint filed by advocate Shailendra Kumar Jaiswal, general secretary of the Bar Association, with the Ram Janmabhoomi police station, demands an FIR against Rai, Mishra, Rao and other trustees.

“All the responsible trust officers and members are also clearly involved in this theft, who by making a well-planned conspiracy, formed an organised gang to steal the donation money in a planned manner and when the matter came to light, they made the evidence disappear. It is absolutely necessary to register a case against them so that the faith and belief of billions of Ram devotees remains intact towards their Lord Shri Ram and his grand temple,” the complaint, a copy of which HT has seen, said in Hindi.

The lawyers marched from the court premises to the Ram Janmabhoomi police station before submitting the complaint.

A large number of lawyers were present at the Ram Janmabhoomi police station to press for the registration of a case and raised slogans in support of their demand.

The bar association had earlier announced they won’t defend the accused in this case and warned of a penalty of ₹5 lakh per accused for any lawyer who wished to represent them.

A senior police officer said the complaint is being examined in accordance with the law, and appropriate action will follow.

He assured lawyers that if an FIR is found to be warranted but is not registered, action would also be taken against the officials concerned at the Ram Janmabhoomi police station.