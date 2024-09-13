Rain bane: City roads riddled with potholes; commuters at risk

Along with much needed relief, rain has brought its own set of miseries for Lucknowites. Dewa road connecting Matiyari crossing in Chinhat has around 50 potholes in small stretch. (Mushtaq Ali/ht)

While waterlogging is an issue in many localities if it pours even for a few hours, huge potholes formed on roads are leading to traffic jams and slowing down of vehicles at many important crossings.

The areas that have experienced the most road damage include Gomti Nagar, Indira Nagar, Jankipuram, Khargapur, Vikas Nagar, and several other parts of the city.

Over 50 potholes in 500 metres area at Matiyari crossing, Chinhat

About 500 metres of the stretch on Dewa Road at Matiyari crossing has almost 50 potholes with rainwater filled in them. The waterlogging on one side of the road leaves a narrow lane for vehicles to pass and there is no space for pedestrians. The road has turned into an accident-prone spot with locals complaining about it every day. With commuters passing through the damaged stretch much cautiously, the traffic automatically slows down here.

Vibhuti Khand

About 100 metres of road at Vibhuti Khand near Summit building police outpost leading to Shaheed Path has huge potholes. The rain has worsened the condition with vehicles moving slowly on the road to avoid accidents.

Vipul Khand

A stretch of road running from Vipul Khand in Gomti Nagar, connecting the underpass to Janeshwar Park, has a huge portion that had been washed away after the rainfall and this stretch has not been repaired by the authorities concerned.

Khargapur & Gomti Nagar Extension

Khargapur has about a 100 metre stretch of road that is completely damaged. Several other main roads have also been damaged or are in the state of neglect. Additionally, there are several patches of roads in the Gomti Nagar extension sector 4, and sector 7 which are damaged after the rainfall.

Jankipuram

In the Jankipuram extension area, a section of the road has been washed away, leaving behind a layer of small pebbles. “Every year, after heavy rainfall, the road in the Vibhuti Khand area gets damaged. The agency responsible for road repair fixes it, but a few days later, the road gets damaged again,” said a resident.

Taking cognizance of the issue, municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh said, “We will get the damaged roads repair soon.”