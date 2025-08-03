Rain exposed ‘corruption’ by BJP government: Akhilesh

Alleging corruption, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday hit out at the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh over waterlogging in several districts across the state. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. (File Photo)

In a statement issued on Sunday, the SP chief said: “Loot and corruption are at their peak in the BJP government, which has embezzled the budget in the name of smart cities, including Lucknow, which are in a shambles, while roads are dotted with potholes everywhere.”

“Waterlogging and potholed roads have endangered people’s lives. With ₹20,000 crore spent in Prayagraj, what have people got except waterlogging? The water-filled deep pits have exposed the BJP government’s scams and frauds,” Akhilesh added.

He also criticised the government over the flood situation in various districts.

“From Prayagraj to Varanasi, thousands of houses are inundated with floodwaters. The government was ill-prepared to deal with the floods and ensure rescue and relief. It is busy fulfilling its own interests instead of working in the public interest,” he alleged.

“The government has left the common people to fend for themselves. Farmers and the common man are disappointed with the BJP government’s attitude,” the SP chief said.