Recruitment now for 1,698 asst prof posts in U.P.

The upcoming academic session 2025–26 will see a boost to faculty strength in Uttar Pradesh’s higher education system with the recruitment of 1,698 assistant professors across new and existing government degree colleges. The directorate of higher education has finalised its plan to fill vacancies as 71 new government colleges are prepared to start operations, officials said on Saturday. The total number of assistant professor vacancies to be advertised rises to 1,698. (Sourced)

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) was informed about 562 vacant posts of assistant professors across 23 subjects.

Following the approval of an additional 16 teaching posts for each of the 71 new colleges, comprising eight in arts, five in science, two in commerce, and one library lecturer, the number of teaching positions to be filled has now reached 1,136 for these institutions alone.

Director (higher education) Amit Bhardwaj confirmed that the updated requisition for 1,136 new posts will be sent to UPPSC by next week, enabling their inclusion in the next recruitment cycle. With this, the total number of assistant professor vacancies to be advertised rises to 1,698, he added.

“These will be included in the upcoming recruitment drive by the UPPSC, and the online process for submission of the new positions is being finalised,” Bhardwaj said.

While plans were in place to launch all 71 colleges from July 1, construction delays in two, located in Jamalpur (Mirzapur district) and Rath (Hamirpur district), have led authorities to begin academic sessions in the remaining 69 colleges. The remaining two institutions will start operations as soon as they are ready, officials said.

To manage the initial teaching load, 141 assistant professors from existing government colleges will be temporarily attached to the new ones. Each college will receive six faculty members: three from science, two from arts, and one from commerce.

Officials also informed that the 71 posts of principals for these new colleges will be filled through promotions. These appointments are expected to be processed separately from the assistant professor recruitment.