Rescued wolves to go to Gorakhpur zoo

The wolves rescued from Bahraich will be taken to Gorakhpur zoo, the state government has decided. The wolf captured on Thursday (Sourced)

“So far, the forest department has caught four wolves from the Bahraich area, with the latest one set to be relocated to Gorakhpur Zoo,” a press statement from the state government read.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath praised the forest department officials for their commendable efforts in ensuring the safety of the locals. “The one captured on Thursday morning was the most ferocious of the four wolves caught so far. As the news of the ‘man-eater’ wolf capture spread, a wave of relief swept through the nearby villages, and the local community praised the forest department’s tireless work in securing their safety,” read the statement.

Earlier, following instructions from chief minister Yogi Adityanath, forest and environment minister Dr Arun Saxena, principal chief conservator of forests and head of department Sudhir Kumar Sharma, and principal chief conservator of forests (Wildlife) Sanjay Srivastava arrived in Bahraich on Wednesday.

Additional principal chief conservator Renu Singh remained on-site throughout, while Bahraich’s DFO Ajit Singh, Devipatan’s forest conservator Manoj Sonkar, the campaign’s nodal officer, and Barabanki’s DFO Akash Badhavan, along with their teams, were all geared up to carry out Operation Bhediya.