UP Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) has directed UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) and all electricity distribution companies (discoms) in the state to respond within three days to every objection raised regarding electricity tariffs. Respond to all tariff queries within 3 days, UPPCL told

Consumer bodies had brought up various issues before UPERC, arguing that under the Electricity Act of 2003, providing accurate answers to all queries related to electricity tariffs was a legal obligation.

They accused the electricity companies of evading these queries and engaging in evasive tactics.

UP Rajya Vidyuta Upbhokta Parishad highlighted several issues, including the utilization of the surplus ₹33,122 crore from consumers and burdening of poor consumers by denying them subsidized electricity.

They also raised concerns about corruption and misappropriation within the power companies. The Corporation, however, was reportedly reluctant to provide clear answers on these matters.

In response, UPERC had sought answers from the Power Corporation. However, the corporation’s responses were said be vague and often avoided addressing the objections directly.

Following this, the regulator on Monday directed the corporation to submit clear and comprehensive answers to all objections raised by consumers within three days.