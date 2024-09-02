Rly minister inaugurates new train service on Pilibhit-Mailani section

LUCKNOW: Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav on Sunday dedicated the gauge conversion of Pilibhit-Shahgarh-Mailani rail section to the people through video conferencing and inaugurated the new train service on the section by flagging off a special inaugural train. Three pairs of trains are being started between Pilibhit and Mailani and one pair from Pilibhit to Lucknow. (Pic for representation)

Addressing the ceremony, Vaishnav said, “Today is a historic day. As per the wishes of the people, Pilibhit is being connected to the state capital. From today Pilibhit area will be connected to the metro cities of the country.”

The minister also praised Pilibhit MP and Union minister of state for commerce and industry, electronics and information technology Jitin Prasad, giving him credit for the work.

On this occasion, at a function organized in Pilibhit, Prasad said, “A new chapter of development is being written in Pilibhit region. The Modi government has fulfilled a long-awaited demand here today. Pilibhit station is being redeveloped at a cost of Rs. 17 crore and made into a world class station. Provision of lift, escalator, advanced parking, foot over bridge etc is being made here for the convenience of passengers.”

He said that three pairs of trains were being started between Pilibhit and Mailani and one pair from Pilibhit to Lucknow. He drew the attention of the railway minister to connecting Pilibhit with Mathura, Kashi and Ayodhya.

157 railway stations in UP

being reconstructed: Vaishnav

Vaishnav said that under the Amrit Bharat Station Yojana, stations like Aonla, Badaun, Baheri, Bareilly, Bareilly City, Dhampur, Izzatnagar, Moradabad, Pilibhit Junction, Rampur Junction, Nagina, Saharanpur etc. of Rohilkhand region were being redeveloped. As many as 157 railway stations in Uttar Pradesh were being reconstructed under the Amrit Bharat Station Yojana, as a gift of the double engine government. “Prime Minister Modi has continuously increased the budget allocation for Railways to strengthen the infrastructure. In the budget for 2024-25, allocation of ₹19,848 crore has been made for the development and expansion of rail infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh, which is 18 times more than the average budget allocation for Uttar Pradesh during 2009-14.”

“In the last 10 years, 4900 km of new line has been laid in UP. Total rail network of Switzerland is 5000 km, which is almost equal to the total rail network laid in Uttar Pradesh during the first and second tenure of PM Narendra Modi. The work done by Indian Railways in the last 10 years is an example of development,” he said.

Union minister of state for railways and water power, V. Somanna and chairman and chief executive officer, Railway Board, Satish Kumar were present in the ceremony through video link .