Road mishap leaves five dead in UP’s Kanpur

Five people, including four students from Pranveer Singh Institute of Technology, Kanpur, were killed when their car was crushed between two speeding trucks on the Ruma-Bhaunti flyover on the Delhi-Kanpur highway here on Monday morning, police said. The accident occurred on the Ruma-Bhaunti flyover on the Delhi-Kanpur highway. (For Representation)

The accident occurred while the students were on way to their college, deputy commissioner of police (west) Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

“The driver of the truck in front of the car suddenly applied its brakes, causing the car to collide with it before being struck from behind by another truck,” he added.

“All five individuals in the vehicle died on the spot. The impact was so severe that the bodies had to be extricated using cutters,” the cop said.

The deceased were identified as Garima Tripathi (second year student of computer science) Ayushi Patel (first year student of computer science), Prateek Singh (fourth year student of electronics and communication engineering), Satish Kumar (third year student of computer science and engineering) and car driver Vijay Sahu, Singh said.