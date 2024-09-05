Robot cam, drone-aided search launched but girl not found

LUCKNOW Robot cameras and drones were on Thursday pressed into surveillance to track the six-year-old girl, Nasra, who was feared drowned after falling into an overflowing, uncovered drain in Wazirganj’s Mallahitola locality in Lucknow on Wednesday. But so far, the girl could not be found despite a relentless search operation by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), fire department personnel, and the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC). The search operation for the 6-year-old girl underway in Lucknow’s Wazirganj area on Wednesday night. (HT Photo)

An eyewitness said a group of children was playing in the rain near the smaller drain when the girl’s slipper accidentally fell into the water. As she attempted to retrieve her slipper, she fell into the drain, disappearing in the fast-flowing water.

Municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh said, “We sent camera robots into the nullah and used drones and special teams of LMC to search for the girl, but nothing worked. She is yet to be found.”

The incident sparked outrage among people, with the local MLA holding the LMC accountable for the tragedy. Ravidas Mehrotra, MLA (Lucknow Central), cited gross negligence in safety measures around open drains as a critical factor contributing to the incident. In response, he called for the urgent covering of nullahs to prevent future tragedies.

“Drain covers act as a barrier, preventing leaves, trash, and other debris from clogging drains. These also help in keeping the drainage system clear,” he said.

He added, “I have written to authorities numerous times, requesting the covering of nullahs and the installation of safety nets. This mishap took place due to the absence of these safety measures.”

Kamran Beg, leader of Samajwadi Party in the LMC House, called for immediate action, urging authorities to cover other hazardous drains like Ghasiyari Mandi drain, Sarkata Nullah, Haider Canal, Pata Nala, Moulviganj nullah and others. “This incident should act as an eye-opener. Covered drainage systems not only enhance resident safety but also keep roads, footpaths, and buildings safe and accessible. They also prevent stagnant water accumulation, which reduces mosquito breeding and the spread of diseases,” he pointed out.

Sayyed Yawar Hussain ‘Reshu’, corporator from the JC Bose ward, criticised the lack of maintenance in critical areas, stressing that this could have devastating consequences.

Locals too voiced their concerns. Mohsin, a resident of Wazirganj, said: “Civic bodies don’t feel accountable for such incidents. We all demand prompt action to cover or secure open drains, especially during the monsoon season when the risks are higher.”

An official of the urban development department said, “The incident has put focus on the urgent need for infrastructural reforms and accountability of civic bodies. It’s time to prioritize public safety and take concrete steps to prevent such mishaps.”