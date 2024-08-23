1850 crore spent on Ram temple’s construction till now

Lucknow: The Board of Trustees of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust on Thursday presented expenditure and income of financial year 2023-24 in which it was disclosed that in the last financial year ₹776 crore were spent on the ongoing construction work of the temple. On first floor of the Ram Mandir, a Ram Darbar of white marble will be set up. It is under construction in Jaipur. (Pic for representation)

In the day-long meeting at Mani Ram Das Chhavni in Ayodhya, details of financial year 23-24 were presented. According to the Trust, ₹776 crore were spent in the last fiscal. Out of this, ₹540 crore were spent on temple’s construction and ₹136 crore under other heads.

Chairman of the Trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das presided over the meeting. Chairman of the Ram Temple Construction Committee Nripendra Mishra was also present along with others.

According to an estimate, the Trust has spent around ₹1850 crore on temple’s construction till date.

Champat Rai, general secretary of the Trust, informed that in financial year 2024-25, the Trust had estimated an expenditure of ₹850 crore on temple’s construction and other related expenses.

The Board also informed that in the last financial year the Trust had earned ₹363.34 crore. Out of this, ₹204 crore were earned as bank interest and ₹58 crore through cash and cheque received at its office in Ayodhya.

The Trust also received cash of ₹24.50 crore in its donation boxes in the temple. This amount was deposited in the Trust’s bank account in Ayodhya. The Trust also received ₹71crore through online donations from across the country. In addition to this, the Trust also received ₹10.43 crore through donations from NRIs in its FCRA bank account.

Silver, gold handed over to SPMC

The Trust also handed over 900 kg silver and 20 kg gold to the Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India. It will be tested at the SPMC’s Hyderabad office in September this year. However, the date has not been finalised.

Ram Darbar of white marble

On first floor of the Ram Mandir, a Ram Darbar of white marble will be set up. It is under construction in Jaipur.

Rai informed that a devotee had sent a cheque of ₹2100 crore to the Trust through cheque by post. The cheque had the sender”s name, address and mobile number. However, the cheque was issued in the name of PM Relief fund. Rai informed that this cheque was sent to the PM’s office.