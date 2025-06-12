Run-UP to panchayat, assembly polls: SP in revamp mode, dissolves dist panels, eyes PDA consolidation

: In the run-up to the 2026 panchayat polls and the 2027 state assembly elections, the Samajwadi Party has dissolved all its district level committees in Uttar Pradesh, barring the one in Kushinagar. The step, taken on the orders of party chief Akhilesh Yadav, comes amid months-long speculation that the party may restructure its district committees with a focus on PDA (Pichda Dalit Alpsankhyak) formula. The PDA formula yielded good results for the party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as it won 37 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh. (For representation only)

The Samajwadi Party’s Kushinagar unit is headed by Ram Avadh Yadav, a former MLC, who was appointed three months back after the post fell vacant due to the death of Mohammad Shukrullah Ansari.

The SP’s official handle on X wrote, “On the instructions of the national president of the Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav, the state president of the Samajwadi Party, Shyam Lal Pal, has dissolved the district executive of the Samajwadi Party, except the district president of Samajwadi Party, Kushinagar District, the Legislative Assembly executive, including the Legislative Assembly presidents, and the district executive, including the district presidents, of other frontal organisations with immediate effect.”

According to a person familiar with the issue, the SP chief is considering including more people from the PDA communities. The PDA formula yielded good results for the party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as it won 37 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

“The organisational revamp will be most likely done in four phases. We have also identified the ones who have caused harm to the party. Also, non-performers will be removed and new faces will be given a chance,” claimed the source.

The appointment of Shyam Lal Pal as the new SP state president in May last year marked the first step towards this revamp. Later, party chief Akhilesh Yadav convened a meeting in this regard in December.

The zila panchayat elections are to be held next year and the state assembly polls in 2027.

The PDA formula has become the cornerstone of the SP’s strategy. The leadership believes that by giving key responsibilities to leaders from backward, Dalit, and minority communities, the party can further consolidate its support base.