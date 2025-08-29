Sambhal violence: Judicial panel submits report after 9 months

LUCKNOW A three-member judicial commission headed by Justice (Retd) Devendra Kumar Arora, a former Allahabad high court judge, on Thursday submitted its two-part probe report on the November 2024 violence in Sambhal to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, a senior official said. The three-member panel submits a 450-page investigation report on the Sambhal violence to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, in Lucknow on Thursday. (Information Department, UP/ANI Photo)

At least four people were killed and several others injured in the violence that erupted near the Shahi Jama Masjid on November 24 last year during protests against a court-ordered survey of the Mughal era mosque, which the Hindu side claims was built after razing a Harihar temple.

“The judicial commission constituted to probe the Sambhal incident has submitted its report to the chief minister,” principal secretary (home), Sanjay Prasad, told reporters.

When asked about the content of the report, Prasad said he could only speak about it after studying it.

The commission headed by Justice Arora was set up on November 28, 2024, and also comprised retired IPS officer (1979 batch) Arvind Kumar Jain, and former IAS officer (1989-batch) Amit Mohan Prasad. Its members visited Sambhal several times since December 1 last year, when they first visited the violence-hit areas, including Kot Garvi and Shahi Jama Masjid, to record statements of witnesses.

Ex-IPS officer Jain, who is also a former DGP of Uttar Pradesh, said the report was handed over to the chief minister at his residence around 10 am in the presence of principal secretary Prasad. Jain, too, refused to divulge the contents, citing the “confidential” nature of the report.

However, a senior government official privy to the development said the report highlights a disturbing history of communal violence.

The report stated that Sambhal witnessed as many as 15 riots in 83 years between 1936 and 2019, resulting in 213 deaths, according to the official.

In a recent incident, police presence prevented a larger riot, and the plan of the rioters was foiled, this official said. The violence was allegedly pre-planned, with outsiders being brought in to incite riots.

A senior home department official said the government will table the report before the cabinet for consideration.

The Sambhal dispute dates back to November 19 last year, when Hindu petitioners filed a suit in the Sambhal district court claiming the Shahi Jama Masjid was built over a Harihar temple. A court-ordered survey was conducted on the same day and tension had been brewing in Sambhal since.

On November 24, violence erupted during a second survey as protesters gathered near the mosque, believed to have been built in 1529, and clashed with police personnel, leading to stone pelting and arson. Four people died and several others, including police personnel, were injured in the clashes.

In the following days, police launched a major crackdown, arresting at least 96 accused, including three murder suspects and three women. Samajwadi Party lawmaker Ziaur Rahman Barq and mosque committee head Zafar Ali were also booked in connection with the violence, along with over 2,700 unidentified suspects.

The Supreme Court has ordered the Sambhal court to halt proceedings in the suit and its survey.