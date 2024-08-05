‘Sangathan+ sarkar’ formula to boost BJP’s bypoll strategy in U.P.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s core group meeting, chaired by chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday, focused on strengthening the party’s organisational structure to secure victories in all 10 assembly seats up for by-elections in Uttar Pradesh. CM Yogi Adityanath chaired the BJP’s core group meeting. (HT file)

Apart from BJP state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and party’s state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh, both deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak also attended the meeting. Ministers Daya Shankar Singh, Nitin Agrawal, Anil Rajbhar and JPS Rathore too were present in the meeting.

According to a leader who was privy to the meeting, it was also decided that the CM, both deputy CMs, the BJP state president and the BJP state general secretary (organisation) will monitor two assembly segments each allotted to them.

“It was decided to strengthen and galvanise the party organisation right from the top to the booth level for the desired results,” he said. The assembly seats to which bypolls are to be held are: Karhal (Mainpuri), Khair (Aligarh), Kundarki (Moradabad), Katehari (Ambedkar Nagar), Phulpur (Prayagraj), Ghaziabad (Ghaziabad), Majhawan (Mirzapur), Meerapur (Muzaffarnagar), Milkipur (Ayodhya) and Sisamau (Kanpur).

Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya has been given the charge of Phulpur and Meerapur constituencies. “The CM may take care of Milkipur and Katehari (Ambedkar Nagar) constituencies,” the leader said.

The bypolls are being seen as a litmus test for the BJP’s standing in the state ahead of the 2027 assembly elections. The party sees these polls crucial for itself to boost its morale after the party’s below par performance in the recent Lok Sabha polls.

Hence, the party wants to leave no stone unturned in securing maximum number of seats in the bypolls. The Ayodhya rape case and Har Ghar Tiranga campaign were also the issued discussed in the meeting.