Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Oct 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sanskrit a scientific language, can be applied to modern fields: U.P. CM

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Oct 27, 2024 08:12 PM IST

Yogi Adityanath launches Sanskrit scholarship scheme at Sampurnanand Sanskrit University in Varanasi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday launched the Sanskrit scholarship scheme at the Sampurnanand Sanskrit University for all students of Sanskrit schools, colleges and universities in Uttar Pradesh thereby initiating distribution of 586 lakh in scholarships to 69,195 students across the state.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath during the launch of Sanskrit scholarship scheme at SSU in Varanasi. (HT photo)
UP CM Yogi Adityanath during the launch of Sanskrit scholarship scheme at SSU in Varanasi. (HT photo)

He also announced plans to revive residential Gurukul-style Sanskrit schools throughout the state. Highlighting Sanskrit’s potential as a language for science and technical education, he urged students to embrace it seriously.

Yogi said advocating for Sanskrit was akin to advocating for humanity, adding that the previous governments neglected Sanskrit education.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, the CM said, “Sanskrit is not just the “Devvani” (language of the gods), but also a scientific language that can be applied to modern fields like computer science and artificial intelligence.”

He said the unique characteristics of Sanskrit make it simple and technically adaptable, underscoring the government’s commitment to its preservation and promotion.

Explaining the scholarship scheme’s significance, Yogi said earlier only 300 Sanskrit students were eligible for scholarships, and even then, there were age restrictions.

“The new initiative aims to extend the benefits to all eligible students,” Yogi said. He also instructed all students to open bank accounts to ensure direct and secure transfer of scholarship funds.

The CM announced plans to reintroduce Gurukul education system across Uttar Pradesh. “This traditional system is country’s true strength and can propel India to global leadership,” he added.

The CM said Gurukul institutions would receive additional support, with special assistance to those offering free accommodations and meals to students.

These institutions will also have the autonomy to recruit qualified Acharyas. SSU vice chancellor Prof Bihari Lal Sharma and several other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

CM prays at KV temple

Earlier in the day, the CM offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath and Kaal Bhairav temples. Welcoming Yogi, the KV temple administration honoured him with an angavastram and a memento. During his visit to the KV temple, he also gave toffees to children gathered outside the temple.

Uttar Pradesh minister Dayashankar Mishra Dayalu, BJP MLA from Varanasi city (South) Dr Neelkanth Tiwari, MLA Saurav Srivastava and MLC Hansraj Vishwakarma also accompanied the CM.

Yogi unveils 51-ft Lord Hanuman’s idol

During his daylong visit to the temple town, the CM also unveiled a 51-feet idol of Lord Hanuman in Kazi Sarai area of Harhua along the airport road.

Later, he offered prayers at the Hanuman temple. Artisans from Rajasthan made the idol in two years. It was installed by Jai Hanuman Shri Peeth Trust.

Besides, the CM met party workers/office-bearers at Varanasi Circuit House to discuss regional development and organisational matters.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //