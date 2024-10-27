Sanskrit a scientific language, can be applied to modern fields: U.P. CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday launched the Sanskrit scholarship scheme at the Sampurnanand Sanskrit University for all students of Sanskrit schools, colleges and universities in Uttar Pradesh thereby initiating distribution of ₹586 lakh in scholarships to 69,195 students across the state. UP CM Yogi Adityanath during the launch of Sanskrit scholarship scheme at SSU in Varanasi. (HT photo)

He also announced plans to revive residential Gurukul-style Sanskrit schools throughout the state. Highlighting Sanskrit’s potential as a language for science and technical education, he urged students to embrace it seriously.

Yogi said advocating for Sanskrit was akin to advocating for humanity, adding that the previous governments neglected Sanskrit education.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, the CM said, “Sanskrit is not just the “Devvani” (language of the gods), but also a scientific language that can be applied to modern fields like computer science and artificial intelligence.”

He said the unique characteristics of Sanskrit make it simple and technically adaptable, underscoring the government’s commitment to its preservation and promotion.

Explaining the scholarship scheme’s significance, Yogi said earlier only 300 Sanskrit students were eligible for scholarships, and even then, there were age restrictions.

“The new initiative aims to extend the benefits to all eligible students,” Yogi said. He also instructed all students to open bank accounts to ensure direct and secure transfer of scholarship funds.

The CM announced plans to reintroduce Gurukul education system across Uttar Pradesh. “This traditional system is country’s true strength and can propel India to global leadership,” he added.

The CM said Gurukul institutions would receive additional support, with special assistance to those offering free accommodations and meals to students.

These institutions will also have the autonomy to recruit qualified Acharyas. SSU vice chancellor Prof Bihari Lal Sharma and several other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

CM prays at KV temple

Earlier in the day, the CM offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath and Kaal Bhairav temples. Welcoming Yogi, the KV temple administration honoured him with an angavastram and a memento. During his visit to the KV temple, he also gave toffees to children gathered outside the temple.

Uttar Pradesh minister Dayashankar Mishra Dayalu, BJP MLA from Varanasi city (South) Dr Neelkanth Tiwari, MLA Saurav Srivastava and MLC Hansraj Vishwakarma also accompanied the CM.

Yogi unveils 51-ft Lord Hanuman’s idol

During his daylong visit to the temple town, the CM also unveiled a 51-feet idol of Lord Hanuman in Kazi Sarai area of Harhua along the airport road.

Later, he offered prayers at the Hanuman temple. Artisans from Rajasthan made the idol in two years. It was installed by Jai Hanuman Shri Peeth Trust.

Besides, the CM met party workers/office-bearers at Varanasi Circuit House to discuss regional development and organisational matters.