SGPGI gets new gastroenterology ward; bed strength raised

A new ward in the Gastroenterology Department of the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) was inaugurated on the fourth floor of the institute on Monday.

The ward was officially opened by director of the Institute Prof Radha Krishna Dhiman who cut the ribbon to mark the occasion. With the addition of 24 beds in the new ward, the Gastroenterology ward will have 84 beds instead of 60 in the past.

The inauguration was attended by key members of the institute including HoD Gastroenterology Prof Pravir Rai, chief medical superintendent Prof Sanjay Dhiraj, and other doctors such as Dr Sameer Mahindra, Dr Gaurav Pandey, Dr Anshuman, and Dr Anugrah, along with resident doctors and departmental staff.

Prof Rai said that the number of beds in the department has now increased from 60 to 84, along with 13 additional day care beds. This expansion is expected to ease patient admissions and significantly reduce waiting times.