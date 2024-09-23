Soon, all CHCs to offer teleradiology for X-ray diagnosis

People from rural pockets of the state will soon be able to avail teleradiology services for X-ray diagnosis from community health centres (CHCs). They no longer have to run to doctors at district hospitals or private facilities to seek their opinion on their reports. Teleradiology includes transmission of radiological images, such as X-rays, CT scan and MRI from one location to another for an expert opinion.

The health department is analysing infrastructure facilities at all 725 CHCs for the purpose.

“Details such as the number of X-ray machines along with their model and make and the availability of radiographers have been demanded from 725 CHCs. This is being done to start tele-radiology facility there,” said Dr Sushma Singh, the director of CHC) in the Uttar Pradesh health department.

On how the service will work, she explained, “Normal or digital X-ray will be taken at CHCs by our staff. The details will be sent to a radiologist with the help of X-ray digitizer. The radiologist sitting at a designated place will see the X-ray make a report and send back his diagnosis the same day.”

The facility will allow doctors diagnose issues and prescribe medicines to a patient who would otherwise be required to visit a bigger establishment. Visiting district hospitals and taking reports need a full day.

Already, 361 CHCs in the state are offering teleradiology. The department plans to extend the facility to all 725 CHCs.

“We have an X-ray machine at almost all CHCs but not as many radiologists. Hence this system is expected to bring relief for patients by getting them timely reports,” said Dr Singh. National Health Mission will complete the tendering for the teleradiology facility.

Once in place, the system will reduce load on district hospitals where patients are sent by doctors from CHCs to get X-ray done.