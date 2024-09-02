SP, Cong tore social fabric for political gains: Yogi

In a scathing attack on the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said both the parties tore apart the social fabric of the country and the state by exploiting caste, opinion and religion for petty political benefits. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath . (HT file)

Addressing a district-level mega employment and loan fair at Aryabhatta International School in Moradabad, Yogi called upon the people to remain vigilant against divisive forces. Those who divided the society along caste lines before 2017 often bowed and submitted to rioters, he added.

Highlighting the achievements of the double-engine BJP government, he said, “Over 160,000 police personnel have been recruited with 20% of the posts filled by women. Plans are also underway to release recruitment notices for recruitment of an additional 40,000 police personnel.”

Yogi also said within the next two years, two lakh youths will get government jobs. The investments in the state will create employment opportunities for one crore people, he added. Before 2017, when government jobs were available in Uttar Pradesh, the ‘chacha-bhatija’ duo would engage in ‘extortion’, the CM said.

“Chacha bhatija ki jodi aisi khurafat karti thi ki nyayalay ko naukri par rok lagani padti thi (The uncle-nephew pair was involved in such mischief that courts had to intervene and halt job appointments). Government jobs fell victim to their extortion, leaving youth unemployed and forcing many to migrate to other states in search of employment,” he added.

“Uttar Pradesh has become a key driver of national development and Moradabad is emerging as a crucial growth engine within the state,” Yogi said. Describing Uttar Pradesh as the second-largest economy in the country, he said in the next 3-4 years, the state will surpass others to become the leading economy in India.

He assured that this economic growth will significantly boost per capita income, potentially increasing it three to four times. Today, the success of the double-engine government’s zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and crime has significantly enhanced Uttar Pradesh’s reputation across the country.

“Before 2017, riots were common before festivals and neither women nor business people were secure. The traders are now provided with life insurance coverage of ₹10 lakh,” he said. At the event, 100 companies offered over 15,000 job opportunities to youths of Moradabad. The CM distributed loans totaling ₹175.50 crore and tablets to 2,500 youths on the occasion.

Yogi also inaugurated and laid foundation for 292 development projects worth ₹401 crore. Among these projects, 156 are dedicated to the Kundarki assembly. He praised Moradabad for aligning with PM Narendra Modi’s vision by enhancing air connectivity.

“Uttar Pradesh has made significant stride in development over the past seven-and-a-half years. The state’s credit-deposit ratio, which was 44% before 2017, has now risen to 60% percent with a goal to reach 65%,” the CM said.

Yogi also praised handicraftsmen and artisans of Moradabad, stating that their craftsmanship has gained international recognition. “Today, goods worth approximately ₹15-20 thousand crore are being exported both nationally and globally,” he said.

BJP state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and several U.P. ministers, including Dharampal Singh, JPS Rathore, Gulab Devi, Kapil Dev Aggarwal, Jaswant Saini and Baldev Singh Aulakh, were present during the event.