SP failed in oppn duties during “Vision 2047” discussion: UP deputy CM Maurya

Attacking the Samajwadi Party (SP) over the absence of most of its lawmakers during the 24-hour discussion on the “Vision 2047” document for a developed Uttar Pradesh on August 13-14, deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday said people of the state will punish the SP for not discharging its duties as opposition during the historic debate. UP deputy CM KP Maurya. (HT file)

“This is like running away from their responsibility. I condemn this in strong words and I believe that people of UP are seeing everything and will punish them accordingly,” said Maurya, the Leader of the House in UP Legislative Council, on the last day of the Monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature.

“In the previous SP regime, there was anarchy all over in the state. This was known as a riot state where goons and mafias were supported by the SP. Today law and order is in control and that is why we are on the path of development,” he added.

On the PDA issue, Maurya said, “The SP people misguided the people in the elections by saying that our Constitution is in danger just to get their votes. They have come up with a new PDA formula. I term it Parivar Development Agency and its chairman is former CM Akhilesh Yadav. Other members of his family are the directors of that agency.”

On reservation, he said, “There was a scam in the name of reservation during the SP regime in which it was being given to just one particular caste. Today all recruitment processes are transparent. The issue of women’s reservation was a long standing debate in the country. Be it Congress, the SP or the BSP, no one did anything for it. It was only PM Modi who thought about it.”

Reacting to Maurya’s statement on PDA, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said, “If PDA is Parivar Development Authority, I would like to say that our CM is also from PDA. For example, had his uncle not come to Mutt, he would not have come from Uttarakhand. This is not his native place. This is the real example of PDA.”