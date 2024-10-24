State-of-the-art indoor sports complex in Sangam city soon

PRAYAGRAJ: A state-of-the-art indoor sports complex-cum-health club is being constructed near the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) intersection here at a cost of about ₹26 crore. The design of upcoming indoor sports complex in Prayagraj. (HT)

Once ready, this would be the first indoor sports complex of Prayagraj where judo, karate, taekwondo, wrestling, indoor cricket pitch, boxing, snooker, billiards, chess, kabaddi, archery, shooting, fencing, and gym facilities, along with kids zone and steam bath facility would be available under one roof, said officials.

Vice-chairman of Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) Amit Pal Sharma visited the indoor sports complex and reviewed the ongoing work. He gave instructions to speed up the work through both day and night shifts. “Orders have also been given to expedite all the work of the under-construction sports complex so that the project can be completed soon,” he said.

This indoor stadium in Prayagraj will also have a mocktail bar and open cafeteria for the players. Not only this, archery and shooting buffs would get the first archery and shooting range for practice, that too indoor, as per officials .

The four-storey indoor sports complex/health club will have two convention halls of 386 square metres and 153 square metres respectively on the ground floor. Along with this, the facility of four rooms and a kitchen/pantry is also being provided.

There will be multipurpose sports activities on the first floor of the sports complex, which will have judo, karate and taekwondo courts. The courts of all these games will be as per international standards.

The judo court was being built in 324 sq metres and the karate court in 144 square metres, officials said.

Similarly, there will also be wrestling, boxing and basketball courts on the first floor. The basketball court will be 420 square metres . The height of the basketball court will be 7 metres, which is being prepared according to the norms of the International Basketball Federation.

For boxing, two rings are being built in an area of about 150 square metres. On the first floor, the facility of steambath is also being provided for the players.

On the second floor of the sports complex, there will be two snooker tables and two billiards tables as per international standards, along with a chess court of 7 tables for chess lovers.

On the third floor of the multipurpose indoor sports complex, fencing , archery shooting ranges are being built as well as indoor courts for kabaddi .

In this first multipurpose indoor sports complex, care has also been taken of small children with a special facility of kids zone being set up on the third floor.

Along with all the indoor sports, a cricket pitch is being built on the fourth floor of this complex as per the International Cricket Council standard for the practice of cricket lovers, which will be unique in itself. This complex will also have the facility of two lifts.

Along with indoor sports, fitness gym and open cafeteria with mocktail bar for refreshments will be built on the fourth floor of this complex keeping in mind the convenience of the players.

Amitabh Bachchan Sports Complex in Prayagraj presently does offer the facility of badminton, tennis and basketball but this four-storey multipurpose indoor sports complex being built adjacent to this sports complex, is expected to provide a big fillip to sports in the region.