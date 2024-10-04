Stubble as energy, fertiliser: 24 CBG units operational, 93 more underway in UP

Stubble, a significant contributor to pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR) during October and November due to widespread burning, has been transformed into an energy resource and natural fertiliser in Uttar Pradesh. This initiative not only tackles environmental issues but also enhances farmers’ incomes, according to a press statement from the state government issued on Thursday. Stubble burns at a farm (File)

Through the use of Compressed Biogas (CBG) plants, stubble is converted into energy and high-quality compost, turning waste into wealth. By supplying stubble to these plants, farmers are transitioning from being mere food producers to becoming energy providers.

Currently, 24 CBG units are operational in UP, with 93 more under construction. The state aims to have over 100 CBG plants in operation. These plants purchase stubble from farmers as raw material, converting it into fuel.

The growing mechanisation of farming, combined with a shortage of labour and rising labour costs, has resulted in the widespread use of combined harvesters for crop harvesting. After the main Kharif and Rabi crops, such as paddy and wheat, are harvested, farmers often resort to burning crop residue to prepare for the next planting season.

This practice, especially after the paddy harvest, leads to severe air pollution in some regions during October and November.

To combat this, the UP State Bio-Energy Policy 2022 offers various incentives for bio-CNG and CBG units that utilise agricultural waste. The government aims to establish CBG plants in every district.

These CBG plants play a vital role in environmental protection, increasing farmers’ incomes, and promoting energy self-sufficiency. Each plant processes 200 metric tonnes of straw, 20 metric tonnes of press mud, and 10 metric tonnes of cattle dung daily, producing 20 metric tonnes of biogas and 125 metric tonnes of organic manure, which helps enhance agricultural productivity.

Investors have shown strong interest, with 21 out of 26 proposed projects receiving in-principle approval. The government plans to bring 20 of these projects into operation by 2025, with a goal to double bio-coal and biodiesel production during this period.